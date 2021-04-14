Like many couples in Hollywood, Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, are both in the music business! The “Miss Me More” singer and “Day Drunk” artist tied the knot in 2017 — and have been going strong ever since.

Of course, being in the same industry does come with a certain set of challenges, but Kelsea, 27, and Morgan, 35, make it work. In fact, while the Tennessee native rerecorded her self-titled album amid quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, her Australian love supported her every step of the way.

“During this whole process, Morgan and I always kind of said we’re never gonna write together because, I don’t know, we just respect each other so much as songwriters,” Kelsea explained during an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly. “I was worried that I’d get in the room and be like, ‘Oh, it’s weird that I’m writing a love song about you, with you.’ Like I just thought I’d be so in my head about it.”

Eventually, the ACM Award-winner pushed past her reservations. “But we ended up starting to write together the last few months and it’s been so much fun when we’re just itching to play music, we’ll both just pick up a guitar and start writing, so that’s definitely been a good silver lining,” she gushed. “I’m sure down the road we’ll do more songs together. Right now, we’re both just trying to keep our music out [of it].”

Music aside, Kelsea and Morgan had a cosmic connection from day one. “I’ve always loved the idea of relationships and love and all that, but I wasn’t sure I wanted to do the marriage thing,” she revealed to Access Hollywood in August 2020. “My parents got divorced so I was kind of always really aware of that. As soon as I met him, he was just careful with the way that I love. And I always felt very safe loving him.”

As for the future, Kelsea and Morgan “can’t wait” to start a family, a source told OK! magazine in February 2021. “They both want three or four kids at least — especially Evans, who’s an only child and always dreamed of having a big family. They’re hoping to make a happy announcement by summer at the latest.”