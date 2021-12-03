Reuniting? Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has nothing but admiration and respect for his ex-girlfriend and fellow costar, Madelyn Cline.

“She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Chase, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

The actor also revealed that he and his ex remained on good terms and still keep in touch. When he was questioned about his current dating life, the actor didn’t spill any further details. “No comment,” he responded.

The two portray onscreen lovers John B. and Sarah on Outer Banks, having met while working on the first season back in 2019. They bonded over time and were later found to be dating once it was confirmed they quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

A few months into their relationship, Chase and Madelyn, 23, appeared in Kyogo and Donna Summer’s music video for her single “Hot Stuff.” In the video, the Knives Out 2 actress and the Stranger Things actor portrayed two happy lovebirds on a day-long outing.

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

The following year, they appeared to still be going strong by September when the Tell Me Your Secrets actor wished his lady a “happiest birthday” on his Instagram Stories, affectionately calling her “nerd.” However, things took a turn for the worse when it was confirmed in November they had broken up after more than one year of dating.

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” a source revealed to Us Weekly that month. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

Despite their split, the former couple ignited reconciliation rumors just a few weeks later, especially when they were spotted spending Thanksgiving weekend together in Atlanta.

Aside from his costar though, the Netflix actor also holds a close friendship with his other castmates.

“We still talk every single day, collectively, as a group and, you know, you just kind of dream for opportunities like that,” Chase added to Us Weekly on Thursday. “I mean, Outer Banks is a dream situation and to continue to tell this story as we have been has been … the biggest blessing in disguise I could have ever asked for.”