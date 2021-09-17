So sweet! Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline shared an adorable birthday tribute post for boyfriend and costar Chase Stokes on Thursday, September 16, and included some cute rare photos of the heartthrob.

“Happiest birthday to you, nerd,” the 23-year-old gushed in a series of four never-before-seen snapshots of Chase via her Instagram Stories. In the final slide, she included a rare video of the newly minted 29-year-old jumping up and down on a couch.

The dynamic duo — who started dating after meeting on the set of season 1 of the hit Netflix series — recently finished shooting season 2 of Outer Banks, but as a couple, they set some ground rules before filming.

“We laid the groundwork first and foremost,” Madelyn revealed during an appearance on The Talk in August. “And I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day.’ So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

She added, “The biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace. I’m kind of notorious for even turning my phone off and not answering it for hours, or just like leaving it in my trailer, because I like to focus on what’s in front of me. I’m very much of a one-track mind kind of person.”

Chase previously gushed to Life & Style that he and his girlfriend are “both absolutely obsessed with our job,” which makes their relationship even more fulfilling. “To go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting,” he explained in July 2020.

“Whether you’re an accountant, whether you work in marketing or you’re an engineer, if you work with your partner, you kinda gotta put it all aside and just go to work and do your job,” Chase added before Madelyn noted, “It works out.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Madelyn’s heartfelt and hilarious birthday tribute to boyfriend Chase!