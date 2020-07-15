If you’re a fan of Outer Banks on Netflix, then you already know Chase Stokes, who plays John B, and Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, have some serious chemistry (and not just because they’re dating in real life.) As a result, fans are convinced the pair met long before playing onscreen lovers. In fact, a running theory is that Chase, 27, and Madelyn, 22, were introduced to each other as extras on a different series.

“I’ve heard a couple of speculations out there that we met on Stranger Things,” Chase exclusively tells Life & Style. “We actually never met. She did season 2 — I did season 1, and I was there for, you know, a millisecond. So if you blink, you’ll miss me. She definitely had the bigger part out of the two of us.”

According to the Maryland native, he met Madelyn “a week and a half or two weeks” before starting filming for Outer Banks. In June, Chase and the Boy Erased actress made their offscreen relationship Instagram official. Since then, the lovebirds have been spending plenty of time with each other outside of work.

In fact, for the past few months, Chase and Madelyn have been in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, where the actor says they’ve learned to be more “patient” and “mindful” as a couple.

Additionally, they’ve spent a lot of time cooking. “We split our time in the kitchen,” Chase explains while promoting his Instagram collaboration with Sweet Earth to host an outdoor cookout on July 15. “We try to make it healthy and keep it, you know, keep it spontaneous and keep it fresh.”

As for going back to work? Netflix has yet to give Outer Banks season 2 the green light. Even so, Chase assures he and Madelyn feel “so lucky” to be costars.

To watch Life & Style’s full interview with Chase, check out the video above.

