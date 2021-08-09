From costars to lovers! Outer Banks couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s cutest PDA-packed photos will make your heart melt.

The Netflix duo, who play Sarah Cameron and John B on the series, took their romance public in June 2020 and haven’t been shy when it comes to how much they adore each other.

“It’s quite rare to meet somebody and feel everything change,” Chase gushed over Madelyn via Instagram in December 2020. “Thank you for making the coldest days warm, for your infectious love and being the best dog mom to Lil Mi. Happy birthday, sweet thang, you make my heart warm and fuzzy 25/8.”

That being said, Madelyn established some ground rules for her and her beau in order to remain professional as they headed into shooting for season 2 of Outer Banks.

“We laid the groundwork first and foremost,” the Stranger Things actress explained during an appearance on The Talk on August 6. “And I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day.’ So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

Madelyn wanted to avoid any potential pitfalls that could come from dating her costar. “The biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace,” the South Carolina native added. “I’m kind of notorious for even turning my phone off and not answering it for hours, or just like leaving it in my trailer, because I like to focus on what’s in front of me. I’m very much of a one-track mind kind of person.”

Luckily, she and Chase are equally dedicated to their work. The Maryland native told Life & Style in July 2020 that working together has actually been extremely rewarding.

“We’re both absolutely obsessed with our job,” Chase said at the time. “And so to go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting.”

