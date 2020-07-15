Exclusive ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Says He and Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Are ‘So Lucky’ to Work Together

Relationship goals! Outer Banks costars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who confirmed their offscreen romance in June, are “so lucky” to work with each other, Chase exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We’re both absolutely obsessed with our job, and so to go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting,” adds the actor who plays John Booker Routledge (a.k.a. John B) on the hit Netflix drama.

“Whether you’re an accountant, whether you work in marketing or you’re an engineer, if you work with your partner, you kinda gotta put it all aside and just go to work and do your job,” Chase, 27, explains.

Of course, because Madelyn, 22, plays Chase’s love interest, Sarah Cameron, on Outer Banks, it’s not too difficult for them to get into character. “It works out,” the Maryland native assures.

As it stands, Netflix has yet to give Outer Banks the green light for season 2. However, Chase and Madelyn are spending plenty of time together off set. Over the past few months, they’ve been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chase, he and the Boy Erased actress learned to be “patient” with each other in isolation. “You know, especially being in L.A., the spaces are so small. It was one of those things where cleaning up after yourself, being mindful of people’s personal spaces and all of that — just definitely patience and listening.”

Naturally, quarantine resulted in a lot of nights spent home cooking dinner — which Chase and Madelyn enjoy doing together. “We split our time in the kitchen,” the Stranger Things alum says while promoting his Instagram collaboration with Sweet Earth to host an outdoor cookout on July 15. “We try to make it healthy and keep it, you know, keep it spontaneous and keep it fresh.”

To watch Life & Style’s full interview with Chase, check out the video above.

