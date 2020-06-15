It’s official! Outer Banks star Chase Stokes confirmed he’s dating costar Madelyn Cline in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, June 14.

“Cat’s outta the bag,” Chase captioned two photos of the couple having a picnic on the beach. In response, Madelyn commented, “Topper punching the air rn,” and, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Back in April, the duo, who play onscreen lovers John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix teen drama, sparked dating rumors after some particularly flirty social media comments.

“Heart rate … decreasing … help,” Chase, 27, wrote on her Instagram. He later commented, “Man, I really stirred the pot here didn’t I?”

Madelyn, 22, also posted a photo of the OB cast where she and Chase look pretty cozy, and fans took notice. “You and Chase are so cute,” one user commented at the time. “I swear you and John B are dating IRL,” added another.

That same month, Chase told People he was quarantining with Madelyn and costars Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re all staying together, quarantining together,” he told the outlet. “We made a huge fort in the living room, so there’s this true honesty to the friendship you see onscreen that is equally present offscreen as well.”

Additionally, Chase shared that he and Rudy, who plays his character’s best friend, lived together while filming the series.

“We really wanted to make that friendship dynamic real, so we got a place, and every weekend everybody would come over,” he said of the cast.

“We’d play video games, board games, we’d sing, dance, it was a riot,” he explained. “It really felt like an adult version of a YMCA camp, where you’re having slumber parties.” Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before another couple emerges from the group? Only time will tell!

