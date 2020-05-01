Courtesy of Madison Bailey/instagram

Memories! Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, to give a major shout-out to the hit Netflix series, actors and fans. “One year ago today we began filming Outer Banks,” the Boy Erased actress, 22, began.

“I have so much love and gratitude for EVERYONE who made Outer Banks possible,” Madelyn assured, along with mentioning a few key players in the show’s inception and production, before gushing over the rapidly growing fanbase.

“The most gratitude to all one million of you (!!!!!!!) who love this baby as much as we do,” she wrote. “We see y’all and we love y’all. Cheers to one year and nothing to lose.”

Of course, Maddie’s followers couldn’t help but show her post some love. “My favorite show on Netflix right now! So awesome,” one user wrote. “Yes! You all deserve it,” added another. “The best cast on the best show,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth exclaimed, “We need season 2 right now.”

As it stands, Outer Banks has yet to get the green light for more episodes. However, one of the show’s creators Jonas Pate has some ideas for the fate of the Pogues and Kooks. *Spoiler alert.*

Episode 10, “The Phantom,” concludes with Sarah Cameron and her boyfriend, John B, played by actor Chase Stokes, heading down to the Bahamas to retrieve the Royal Merchant gold Ward Cameron stole.

“There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas,” Jonas told USA Today. “It unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

Additionally, Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ, teased a possible romance between his character and Kiara, played by actor Madison Bailey. Talk about a major plot twist, huh?! “I think the end game, the end game of the OBX, I can see JJ and Kiara being like, ‘All right there’s something here,’” the Politician alum, 21, told Us Weekly. “Because it starts out with JJ saying that he had tried getting with Kiara. So, who knows?”

We can’t wait for season 2! In the meantime, it might be time for a rewatch. Who’s with us?

