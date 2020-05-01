How to Follow the Cast of ‘Outer Banks’ on Social Media (Because You Can’t Get Enough!)

Are you currently obsessed with Netflix’s new teen drama Outer Banks? Us, too! So much so, we can’t help but want to keep up with the talented cast of actors in real life. Thankfully, we’ve managed to track down your favorites on Instagram, TikTok and other platforms — including Chase Stokes, who plays John B; Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron; Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ; Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, Madison Bailey; who plays Kiara; and many others!

Considering season 2 of Outer Banks has yet to be announced, following the gang on social media is the best way to see what the Pogues and Kooks are up to in real life. Plus, Chase, 27, Madelyn, 22, and the rest of the cast are constantly sharing sweet, behind-the-scenes moments from filming season 1.

In fact, after Madelyn posted a group photo, fans began to speculate that she and Chase, who play onscreen lovers, may actually be dating. “You and Chase are so cute,” one user commented. “I swear you and John B are dating IRL,” added another. “John B and Sarah look so in love,” a third person commented, while a fourth echoed, “Please tell us you’re dating in real life, please!”

While the costars have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, it’s likely we’ll get to see more of Madelyn and Chase’s amazing chemistry next season. *Spoiler alert.* After all, Sarah and John B survived the storm in episode 10, “The Phantom,” and were last seen headed down to the Bahamas, where Ward Cameron sent the gold from the Royal Merchant.

“There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas,” one of the show’s creators Jonas Pate told USA Today. “It unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

Back in the Outer Banks, Kiara, Pope and JJ are still under the impression that Sarah and John B are dead or at the very least, shipwrecked. Here’s hoping we’ll get to see them reunite and take back their treasure soon enough! In the meantime, we’ll definitely be following them all on social media for updates. Scroll through the gallery below to find the Outer Banks cast on Instagram, TikTok and more.