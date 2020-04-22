YouTube/Netflix

If you’re anything like us (and millions of others Netflix viewers), then you’ve likely already binge-watched season 1 of the teen drama Outer Banks. Considering there was a major cliffhanger at the end of episode 10 — more on that later — audiences are desperately awaiting news about season 2’s release date, plot, actors and more!

As it stands, Outer Banks has yet to be picked up for a second season. However, given its current popularity, it’s likely Netflix will make an announcement soon. After all, original shows with a similar following (i.e. 13 Reasons Why, Elite, On My Block, Sex Education and Stranger Things) have all gone on to snag more episodes.

Should Outer Banks come back, one of the show’s creators Jonas Pete has a good idea about how John B (played by Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (played by Madelyn Cline) and the rest of the gang will handle new challenges.

“There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas,” he told USA Today. “It unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

YouTube/Netflix

Spoiler alerts ahead! At the end of episode 10, “The Phantom,” John B and Sarah are presumed dead after trying to escape to Mexico — where they would later meet up with friends Pope (played by Johnathan Daviss), Kie (played by Madison Bailey) and JJ (played by Rudy Pankow).

However, the lovebirds were derailed by a hurricane, leaving them stranded at sea. Eventually, Sarah has the ingenious idea to use the gold they had found from the Royal Merchant to signal a nearby ship.

Last we see John B and Sarah, they’re headed to Nassau, which of course, is where her father, Ward Cameron (played by Charles Eston) sent the rest of the gold. Some theories suggest that John B’s dad, John Sr. (played by Charles Halford), is still alive and hiding out there, as well.

In the meantime, we’ll be giving season 1 of Outer Banks another watch … or two! It’s never too early to start looking for clues about season 2.