Plot twist: Netflix’s hit teen drama Outer Banks wasn’t actually filmed in North Carolina. In fact, the series was shot not too far away in Charleston, South Carolina.

As it happens, one of the show’s creators initially envisioned the show being filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. That said, as a result of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed in 2016, the streaming platform opted against it.

“When we wrote it, it was 100 percent Wilmington in our heads,” Jonas told The Charlotte Observer. “We wanted to film it here. But Netflix made the right decision to insist on inclusivity, and we completely agree with them.”

Ultimately, the talented cast of actors were A-OK with their set location. “We’re making a show in paradise,” Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, told the news outlet. “I haven’t worked a single day since I’ve been here.”

As for season 2? Well, Outer Banks is likely going international. *Spoiler alert.* While the series has yet to get the green light for more episodes, we do know that John B, played by Chase Stokes, and his girlfriend, Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline, were last seen headed for the Bahamas after surviving a hurricane.

“There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas,” Jonas told USA Today. “It unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

Additionally, Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ, spoke with Us Weekly to tease a potential new romance. “I can see season 2 JJ maybe trying out a new dynamic and kind of hiding it from the Pogues being like, ‘I kind of have feelings for this person, but I’m not going to tell anybody,’” the Alaska native, 21, explained.

After a few fans suggested that Rudy and Kiara, played by Madison Bailey, got together, the Politician alum said he thinks that would be “cute,” however, it won’t happen “immediately” next season. “And I know some people would be a little mad at me for saying that,” he added. “But I think just to have Kiara go from John B to Pope to then JJ within two seasons would be a little, like, she wants all three of them. So I think it’d be a little much.”

We can’t wait to watch all the drama and adventure unfold!

