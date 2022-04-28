The ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Loves the Beach! From Madelyn to Chase, See the Stars in Bikinis, Swimsuits

The cast of Outer Banks loves to hit the beach whenever they can! Series stars like Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow have shared their stylish sandy moments with their social media followers. And fans of the show, of course, love seeing the actors look dapper wearing bikinis and swimsuits.

Carlacia, who joined the Netflix show in season 2 as Cleo, has uploaded quite a few stunning photos of herself rocking various bathing suits, from sexy two-pieces to colorful one-pieces.

In April 2021, the actress shared a sultry carousel post, featuring images of her wearing an aqua blue two-piece while posing on the beach for pictures.

Costar Madison is also a fan of sunny seaside days, as she sometimes shares photos of herself enjoying the sand.

As fans know, the Netflix cast is familiar with filming beach scenes for the hit series, since it takes place in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. And the actors tend to have fun in between takes while working on the set. Madison even enjoys entertaining her pals by playing her ukulele whenever she can, according to an August 2021 interview with The Things.

After season 1 ended, the actors didn’t have high expectations that the show would continue for as long as it has. Madison explained in the interview how she felt when they reunited for the second season.

“The feeling of being all back together was unreal,” she said. “I mean, it was, like, the instant same connection as season 1. I can’t even describe it.”

Chase even called the cast’s reunion a “dream,” per the outlet.

Of course, one of the most noteworthy relationships that blossomed from the show was that of Chase and Madelyn. They began dating after they met in season 1 of the series, and Chase exclusively told Life & Style in July 2020 that they were “so lucky” to work together.

Even though the couple split in November 2021 after one year of dating, as Us Weekly reported at the time, Chase and Madelyn have sparked reconciliation rumors a few times. In December 2021, they were spotted walking arm in arm while leaving the People’s Choice Awards.

Aside from Chase and Madelyn’s connection, all of the Outer Banks costars seem to have a durable and close friendship.

