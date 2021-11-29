Are Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes back together following their split? The former couple has been sparking speculation that they’ve rekindled their romance, and the clues are stacking up.

Madelyn, 23, and Chase, 29, recently attended a concert together in Atlanta, according to fan videos circulating on TikTok. The two could be seen behind the DJ booth swaying to the music. Madelyn rocked a crop top and oversized black button-down shirt while Chase wore a yellow beanie and graphic T-shirt. Although they were not showing any PDA, the actors flashed big smiles while sipping their drinks.

A fan also shared a photo with the Netflix duo via Instagram on Sunday, November 28, while tagging their location as The Hideaway bar in Atlanta.

“Just ran into my favorite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase),” the fan wrote. “Thanks for making my night! So cool!”

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

In addition, Chase left a friendly comment on Madelyn’s Instagram on November 18. “Tag yourself, I’m cranberry,” the Beach House actor wrote in response to a photo dump to which the Charleston native responded, “I’m JD’s moldy toast.”

Reps for Madelyn and Chase did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s requests for comment.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on November 2 that Madelyn and Chase had split after one year of dating.

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” the source said, noting that their “busy schedules” made it “hard” to spend time together.

That being said, they ended things on amicable terms. “They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends,” added the source.

The costars began dating after meeting during season 1 of Outer Banks. Chase previously gushed to Life & Style that he felt “lucky” to count Madelyn as his girlfriend and coworker.

“We’re both absolutely obsessed with our job, and so to go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting,” he said in July 2020.

Madelyn assured that their No. 1 priority was remaining professional on set amid their romance during an interview on The Talk one month later.

“I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too,’” the Stranger Things alum explained at the time. “But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable, and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day. So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

She added, “The biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace.”