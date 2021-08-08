Doing a movie or TV show with your significant other must be a lot of fun — but at times, it can also be a challenge. Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline know that firsthand and the leading lady revealed that she presented some ground rules for the couple before shooting season 2.

“We laid the groundwork first and foremost,” the 23-year-old explained during an appearance on The Talk on Friday, August 6. “And I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day.’ So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

The South Carolina native also noted that she isn’t the kind of person who lets their relationship get in the way of work. “The biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace,” Madelyn added. “I’m kind of notorious for even turning my phone off and not answering it for hours, or just like leaving it in my trailer, because I like to focus on what’s in front of me. I’m very much of a one-track mind kind of person.”

The happy couple, who started dating after meeting on the set of season 1 of the hit Netflix show, previously revealed to Life & Style that working together is a great joy for them as a duo. “We’re both absolutely obsessed with our job,” Chase, 28, gushed in July 2020. “And so to go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting.”

However, he also noted that the pair are all about professionalism while shooting. “Whether you’re an accountant, whether you work in marketing or you’re an engineer, if you work with your partner, you kinda gotta put it all aside and just go to work and do your job,” he added. “It works out,” Madelyn also assured.

Chase and Madelyn star as John B and Sarah Cameron in season 2 of Outer Banks, which is now available to stream.