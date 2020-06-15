Who’s Dating Who? Find Out Which ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Members Are Single and Taken!

Are you patiently waiting for the second season of Outer Banks to get the green light? Us, too! In the meantime, we’re keeping busy by obsessing over the cast in real life, especially when it comes to their romantic relationships.

Similarly to shows like Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why, fans are quick to ship onscreen couples — and this time, it actually worked. John B (played by Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (played by Madelyn Cline) are dating IRL!

The attractive duo first sparked rumors in April after Chase left a flirty comment on Madelyn’s Instagram. “Heart rate … decreasing … help,” the Maryland native wrote. Of course, Outer Banks viewers couldn’t help but gush over the interaction.

Eventually, Chase followed up with another comment. “Man, I really stirred the pot here didn’t I?” he joked. Less than two months later, Chase took to social media once more. “Cat’s outta the bag,” he captioned two sweet photos of himself and Madelyn having a picnic at the beach.

“Topper punching the air [right now],” Madelyn commented, referring to Outer Banks character Topper Thornton (played by Austin North). She also wrote, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Beyond an outpouring of love and support from fans, Chase and Madelyn’s costars were quick to fawn over the couple. “Adopt me, please,” Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe Cameron, commented. “Well, it’s about time,” Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope Heyward, chimed in, along with three heart emojis.

Clearly, Chase and Madelyn taking their romance off screen is A-OK with the rest of the cast … but will it affect things on the show? It’s doubtful! Warning: season 1 spoilers ahead.

During the season finale, “The Phantom,” John B and Sarah are last seen heading to The Bahamas looking more in love than ever. After all, they did just survive a near-fatal storm together. If anything, their romance was only starting to heat up before Sarah’s dad, Ward Cameron (played by Charles Esten) foiled the gang’s plan to dig up the Royal Merchant treasure.

We suspect Chase and Madelyn’s real-life chemistry will only add more spark to the series and we can’t wait to watch!

Scroll through the gallery below to find out which Outer Banks cast members are single or taken in real life.