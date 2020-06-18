Courtesy of Mariah Linney/Instagram

Ever since Madison Bailey revealed she’s pansexual on TikTok, fans can’t help but want to learn about her girlfriend, Mariah Linney. The duo recently became a couple and met in the cutest way.

Mariah, 21, made a TikTok video gushing over the Outer Banks star, 21, in May, which ended up catching Madison’s attention. “Just me staring at Madison Bailey,” Mariah captioned the clip, which featured her looking mesmerizingly at the camera.

The two confirmed their romance in June when Mariah shared another TikTok video, which featured a snippet of Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings” lyrics. “I see it/ I like it/ I want it/ I got it (yeah)” was the excerpt of the song that played as photos of the actress were displayed before Madison herself appeared in the clip.

While Madison may be all about acting, Mariah is all about sports. The South Carolina native plays for the women’s basketball team at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Mariah just wrapped up her junior year, and she’s majoring in sociology. When it comes to online presence, Mariah is pretty popular. She currently has over 44,000 followers on Instagram.

Despite not having been dating for long, it looks like the pair are seriously into each other. On June 15, the couple became Instagram official after the athlete shared her very first photos with her lady. Madison then confirmed the relationship herself when she commented a ring emoji on the post.

It’s clear the Black Lightning star is very open with her fans. A couple days after she became exclusive with Mariah, Madison spoke candidly about being pansexual.

“I feel zero shame, and I don’t feel that way because nobody’s ever really shamed me for it and I know a lot of people have had lot of hate and lack of support,” she shared during a Mental Health Q&A with Lacy Hartselle on June 17. “I know so many, countless stories of queer people that did not have support. But if you’re asking me personally, that’s just my experience with it. It was worth it. I feel lighter, I feel happier that I can just be so open and honest. It feels nice.”