It’s true. Netflix’s Outer Banks lead Chase Stokes is a rising star — and his bank account definitely proves that fact. Exactly how much money does the heartthrob have? According to multiple outlets, Chase is estimated to have a net worth of $650,000, which isn’t bad for someone so early in their career.

Starting in 2014, the Maryland native began appearing in small roles in film and television projects. He appeared in several TV shows, including Base, Stranger Things, Daytime Divas and The First. He was later cast in Outer Banks but turned the role down initially. Chase later accepted the role after reading more of the script — and it seems like he is glad he did.

He and girlfriend Madelyn Cline, who is also his Outer Banks love interest, appeared in Donna Summer and Kygo‘s collaboration music video for the disco artist’s 1979 track “Hot Stuff” in 2020. In 2021, he appeared in three episodes of thriller series Tell Me Your Secrets and is set to star in upcoming mystery miniseries One of Us Is Lying.

It looks as though Chase will be appearing on Outer Banks — which is his biggest project to date — for the foreseeable future. The show was renewed for season 2 shortly after the first season premiered — and in April 2020, showrunner Jonas Pate revealed some of his future plans for the Pogues and Kooks.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” the creator told Entertainment Weekly during an interview last year. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

At the time, Jonas also revealed that some of the second season — which is currently streaming on Netflix — will take Chase’s character and his beloved pals out of North Carolina for a while. “We’ll definitely have at least a part of season 2 that’ll take place in the Bahamas, but it’ll all come back to the Outer Banks because that’s our spiritual home,” he explained at the time. “So we’ll get back to the Outer Banks pretty quickly, I’m sure, but there’ll be definitely an episode or two that that has some Bahamas in it.”