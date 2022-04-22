Outer Banks’ Carlacia Grant has been spotted out and about at the beach wearing her best and brightest bikinis! The actress joined the show in season 2 — and has since snapped a few fun swimsuit moments with her costars.

“Stranded in paradise. Don’t send help,” she captioned an Instagram carousel post with some of her castmates in March 2022, including Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss and Chase Stokes.

That month, Carlacia also shared some photos from what appeared to be a scenic tropical trip between her and some of her other costars, such as Madison Bailey.

“Tropical delights,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The former pageant queen, per IMDb, discussed her audition process for the Netflix series in an August 2021 interview with Backstage.

“With Outer Banks, it’s funny, I never watched the show before,” Carlacia revealed. “When it first came across my desk, it just said that it films in Barbados. So I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna pay special attention to this!’”

She also explained her approach to the character, pointing out that she just focused on enjoying the experience.

“Looking back on that audition, I would say that it wasn’t even about Outer Banks,” Carlacia added. “I didn’t even know the role was going to be a series regular. I just approached it like, ‘Well, I want to go to Barbados, and this looks like so much fun.’ I just want to have fun with this character and just be myself. And that mindset is something that definitely changed the trajectory of all the bookings even leading up to Outer Banks.”

As an actress, Carlacia is also aware of the rejection that comes with show business. However, she described her perception on the matter, noting that it’s best to find the silver lining in it.

“Honestly, there was another franchise that I was in very strong consideration for right before I got Outer Banks,” she recalled. “And I didn’t get it, and I was so sad. I felt like it was all over. But I licked my wounds, and the win was that I was in consideration. And I took that energy, and I applied it to my Outer Banks audition.”

Though her character Cleo is deemed as her breakout role, Carlacia has been a part of several other projects, such as the shows Game of Silence and Greenleaf. And despite her busy career, the dedicated actress still takes time for herself, whether it be on a picturesque vacation or a simple day out in the sun.

