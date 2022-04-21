Actress Madison Bailey is known for her role as Kiara “Kie” Carrera on the hit Netflix series Outer Banks. When she’s not hard at work filming the teen drama, Madison takes some time to chill by the beach — and she typically opts for a stunning bikini to wear!

Sometimes, the North Carolina native shares fun moments from the shore via her Instagram account. However, she also fills it up with group images with her Outer Banks costars.

“OBX3 is en route, baby,” she captioned one post in February 2022, featuring Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant and Jonathan Daviss. In the photo, the actors wore beach-ready outfits, from bikini tops and shorts to swim trunks and flip flops.

While she is proud of the series, Madison also prioritizes her relationship with girlfriend Mariah Linney.

“Here’s to you,” the Black Lightning alum captioned a sweet tribute to Mariah. “There’s no one deserving of celebration than you, my love. Happy birthday.”

When it comes to maintaining her beautiful face, Madison has previously opened up about her skincare routine, pointing out that she doesn’t typically wear much glam on the set of the Netflix show.

“I don’t really wear makeup on Outer Banks too much,” she told Nylon in October 2020. “I wear a little concealer where I need it and clear brow gel, and that’s seriously it. I don’t wear anything on my eyes, and I wear chapstick on my lips, so my skin gets a solid five months to breathe completely.”

On her days off from filming, the actress mentioned she gives her skin a breather.

“Typically, on the weekends, I’m regaining my energy and resting, so I’m not doing my makeup too much,” Madison added. “This is the half of the year where I wear the least amount of makeup.”

During the height of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the Mr. Mercedes alum explained how her beauty routine changed as a result, noting that “eyebrows and mascara” are her typical “go-tos.”

“I’m not putting on foundation because it’s going to get in my mask, and then I’m going to have to wash it,” she said at the time. “No lipstick … It’s all about your eyebrows, and now, it’s the perfect time to have perfect eyebrows since we’re all communicating from the mask up.”

No matter what, the dedicated actress always looks amazing when she goes au-naturel.

Scroll through the gallery to see Madison’s best bikini photos!