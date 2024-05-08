Kim Kardashian gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her 2024 Met Gala prep and shared some fascinating insight into the shoes she wore to the event. In a video for Vogue, which was taken on May 4 and released on Tuesday, May 7, the reality star gave a closer look at her insanely high shoes, which were heelless.

“It’s clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt,” Kim, 43, explained, referring to the silver Margiela by John Galliano dress she wore, which featured a metal skirt fashioned into a leafy design. “So that was our issue of walking. So I’m going to have to put these on and to wear these you’re on your tiptoes and balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles.”

Despite the uncomfortable position the shoes forced her to stand in, Kim was ready to embrace the challenge. “I think … ballerinas do it … they probably have a lot of practice. This is our only practice,” she pointed out. “But we’ll do it. I think we really need the height on this look, so we gotta do what we gotta do.”

Kim’s Met Gala look was quite controversial, as the top portion featured a cinched corset that was tied extremely tight around her waist. “I feel so snatched, I won’t even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel,” she told Vogue.

One part of the ensemble that confused fans was the pilled sweater that the Skims founder had draped around her shoulders. However, she explained that the addition of the sweater was intentional and was part of the vision she had for the event’s “Garden of Time” dress code.

“[I was] imagining having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person and you just are in a garden,” she explained. “You’ve overslept. You wake up after, like, literally the best night of your life. And I’m just running – I’m fantasizing this in my head – I’m running out, my dress is falling off because it’s one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend’s sweater to, like, run off and make it to where I have to go.”

For her beauty look, Kim wore her hair in a messy braid that was falling out, which was also purposeful. “It’s like, you woke up, bedhead,” she said. “It’s [like] Sleeping Beauty, just woke up after the night of my life in this sacred garden.” The Sleeping Beauty reference was due to the official theme of the Met Gala, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

“The part of my garden fantasy is that this corset just stayed on the whole time,” Kim admitted. “Because it just makes my boobs look so good and my waist. But everything else came off.”