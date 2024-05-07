How Trim Can She Go? Kim Kardashian’s Most Shocking Corset Looks in Photos

Kim Kardashian has stunned fans over the years with how she’s able to make her waistline nearly disappear with the use of corsets.

Two of her most famous looks came during appearances at the Met Gala. In 2024, she donned a silver John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown that has some fans wondering if her organs were being crushed.

In a getting ready video Kim did for Vogue, a voice off-camera asked, “How’s your breathing? How’s it going?” as she was tightened into her corset. “It’s … it’s an art form. But I got it,” she replied.

In 2019, Kim’s custom Thierry Mugler dress featured a corset so tight it also made it difficult to breathe. “I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she told the WSJ Magazine for a digital cover story in July 2019.