Stars Wearing Corset Tops: Celebs Rock the Sexy Look With So Many Different Outfits

Corset tops are having a moment! The sexy look has never gone out of style, but in less than a week’s time, singer Camila Cabello, supermodel Irina Shayk and actress Megan Fox all sported versions of a corset top with very differing looks.

The “Havana” songstress arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 wearing a show-stopping gown by designer Alexis Mabille. It featured a hot-pink satin corset stop that hugged Camila’s figure. A dramatic waistband bow in red and pink satin gave way to a flowing red skirt. The look was an absolute red carpet winner for Camila.

Four days prior on September 8, Irina elevated sexy streetwear style with a shiny, burnt-orange corset bodysuit that she wore with low-slung, baggy jeans to a New York Fashion Week Party. The top featured the typical tight corset structure and pulled off a push-up effect with her chest. Her jeans were low riding enough that the bare skin of her hips was visible, with the front of the bodysuit sliding underneath the denim’s zipper.

Megan is the most recent corset-wearing star but did so in a much more subtle way. She donned the top in a nude color and wore it underneath a playful white baggy jacket and trousers that featured a snake-like diamond print up and down the legs and arms. The Transformers star has long been a fan of corset tops and often chooses the look for both daywear and red carpet styles.

The corset top is so versatile that it is perfect for any time of day. Actress Kerry Washington wore a gorgeous lace version by the Brock Collection to the 2019 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment gala. It featured the usual vertical boning along the mid-section of the torso, with cupped breasts. It even included lace capped sleeves to really give the look a romantic feel. Kerry paired the corset top with a long, chocolate brown skirt and gold heels for an absolutely incredible outfit.

A simple strapless black corset top is the perfect look no matter what it is paired with. Singer Rita Ora wore one underneath a stunning creme pantsuit for a stylish dinner night out in London, while model Gigi Hadid took the same look and just rocked it with a pair of faded blue jeans on a red carpet during New York Fashion Week.

