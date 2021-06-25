Ooh Na-Na! Camila Cabello’s Sexiest Moments Over the Years

While there’s no denying Camila Cabello and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, have a red-hot romance, the “Havana” singer is plenty sexy all on her own!

Since getting her start on The X-Factor in 2012, Camila has become one of the most popular musical artists in young Hollywood — and through it all, she’s managed to stay true to herself. “I don’t know what people think about me. There are probably a lot of misconceptions, but I don’t care,” Camila revealed during an October 2019 interview with Elle magazine.

“I think I have a better, wiser perspective on things because I am older, and I understand myself a lot more,” she assured. “I feel far more grown-up. Growing up! It’s an adventure.” In addition to being so grounded, the Grammy Award winner uses her voice to help others, including her beau, Shawn!

Speaking with British GQ in November 2020, the “Stitches” singer explained how Camila’s unwavering body positivity helped him through a tough time. “Some days I would have three hours of sleep, [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out,” he recalled, adding that he was afraid if he didn’t work out, he’d “lose fans.”

“[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” Shawn gushed. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

In the past, Camila has also opened up about body positivity with her fans on social media. The pop star made it clear she’s against “Photoshopped and edited” images.

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bullsh–t today!!!! Not today, Satan. And I hope you don’t either,” Camila wrote in a powerful August 2019 post.

