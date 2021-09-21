OK, Camila Cabello, we see you! The “Havana” singer showed off her natural curves in a yellow thong bikini while spending time at the beach in Miami, Florida, on Monday, September 20.

Camila, 24, cooled down in the ocean and walked along the shore, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Unfortunately, the Cinderella star’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, wasn’t present for her fun day trip. However, one week prior, Camila and the “Summer of Love” artist, 23, made their Met Gala debut as a couple. On September 13, Shawn and the Fifth Harmony alum, who went public with their romance in July 2019, walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City looking straight out of the 1970s.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Camila channeled Cher in a purple sequined gown with a feathered train, while the former Vine star wore a leather jacket, velvet pants and suspenders. The lovebirds were both dressed in Michael Kors — but it was Shawn’s abs that really turned heads. Unsurprisingly, Camila wanted her man to show even more skin.

“I almost tried to get him to take that jacket off down there,” she told Vogue at the time. “I was like, ‘Take it off! Take it off!'”

Over the years, Shawn has been very open about how Camila’s views on body positivity have helped him overcome his own body image issues. “Some days I would have three hours of sleep, [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out,” the Grammy Award nominee previously told British GQ, noting that he thought he would “lose fans” if he didn’t work out.

“[Camila] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s and it really changed my view of mine,” the “Stitches” crooner praised. “It really changed my life.”

In addition to positively influencing Shawn, Camila is all about encouraging her fans to love the skin they’re in. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do,” she expressed to her 13.5 million followers via TikTok on July 19. “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat, and we gotta own that, baby.”