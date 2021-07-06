Believe it or not, Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes didn’t immediately start dating after meeting in 2014. In fact, the A-list pair didn’t confirm their romantic relationship until September 2019!

That said, Camila and Shawn always had a special connection. In July 2014, the now-lovebirds were touring together with Austin Mahone. “I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” the former Fifth Harmony member recalled during a June 2019 interview with V Magazine.

“Yeah, that was me. I didn’t talk to anybody. You were the only person that talked to me. Like, you were the only one of everybody on that tour who would say words to me. Actually, I think if we go into our DMs or something, there’s a photo from the day we met, I think,” Shawn chimed in. “And I thought you were out of your mind. I’d be in my bus where no one could see me. I’d be looking through the window and I’d see you, like, flying around on a scooter and jumping and doing cartwheels. I’d be like, ‘She’s insane.’ Close the window and go to sleep.”

Since then, Shawn and Camila, who are affectionally referred to as “Shamila” by their fans, have come a long way in their relationship. Even so, things between the A-list duo aren’t always perfect. Speaking candidly during a June 2021 interview with the “Man Enough” podcast, Shawn recalled a fight he and Camila had — and what it taught him about himself.

“I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” the “Stitches” singer explained. “I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

In the end, Camila was understanding. “I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me,” Shawn assured. “And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.'”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship timeline from 2014 to today.