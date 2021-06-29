Despite being one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello still fight. In fact, the “Stitches” artist recalled a recent argument he had with the “Havana” singer — and what it taught him about himself.

“I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” Shawn, 22, explained during an interview on the “Man Enough” podcast. “I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad.”

Courtesy of Shawn Mendes/Instagram

The Canada native went on to say that his fear of “being evil” led to a “massive conversation” with Camila, 24, and in the end, they were able to grow from it. “Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that that exists,” Shawn expressed.

“And that other part of me, he’s just got to be here, and we’ve just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he’s OK,” he added. “But I can’t avoid the fact that there’s a little bit of darkness inside of me and letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling.”

Ultimately, Shawn and Camila, who began dating in July 2019, recognize that relationships take work! “I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me,” the former Vine star admitted. “And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.'”

Even in tough times, Camila knows Shawn is a good man. “My greatest strength, I think she would say is my truth, my ability to be honest, tell the truth,” he concluded.