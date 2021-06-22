Ooh-la-la! Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ PDA-packed photos will melt your heart. The A-list singers have been together for nearly two years and seem stronger than ever.

Camila, 24, and Shawn, 22, publicly confirmed their relationship in August 2019 after sparking dating rumors months after their steamy single “Señorita” came out. The former Fifth Harmony songstress opened up about how their years-long friendship finally turned romantic in November 2019.

The “Liar” songstress explained during an interview with Rolling Stone that she “really bonded” with the “Stitches” singer “as more than a friend” back in 2015 while they were working on “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” adding that “he did too.” However, they were both “really young,” and Shawn was “experiencing the pressures of his career,” which also got in the way.

“I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” the “Pro Favor” singer confessed. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

In August 2020, a source told In Touch the A-list duo was still going strong while they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are,” the source gushed at the time. “The past year was a whirlwind for them, and they supported each other so much.”

Their love has continued to bloom, and they’ve even sparked engagement speculation. Camila talked about their maturing romance via Instagram in November 2020 and admitted love is full of ups and downs.

“It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Shawn kissing on the beach. “When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you. I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly LOL.”

She continued, “But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness. To be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday. It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

