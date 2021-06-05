MEGA (2)

Beach day with bae! Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted soaking up the sun and enjoying the water in Miami on Wednesday, June 2.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the “Stitches” singer, 22, and the Fifth Harmony alum, 24, laughed as they swam and lounged together on beach chairs. Shawn rocked black swim trunks while Camila donned a blue tie-dye bikini.

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors in July 2019. They were spotted locking lips on a street corner in New York City and in a swimming pool in Miami that month. The following month, the Canadian crooner confirmed he was dating the “Havana” singer.

Camila opened up about “learning a lot about love” from her boyfriend in a November 2020 Instagram post. “When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you,” she wrote at the time. “I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly.”

The Cuba native added, “But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness. To be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday.”

The happy couple quarantined together, and unsurprisingly, they bonded even more during the isolation. “Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are,” an insider told In Touch in August 2020. “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much.”

Shawn and Camila go way back — and first started bonding in a romantic way in 2015. “I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings,” she previously told Rolling Stone of the early days of their relationship. “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Shawn and Camila enjoying their beach day out together!