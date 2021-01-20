Here comes the bride? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are sparking major engagement rumors!

Days after the Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple walking with the former Fifth Harmony member’s dad in Miami, fans on social media are speculating that the singers are gearing up to tie the knot. Rumors first started swirling on Tuesday, January 19, after screenshots of an Instagram Stories post claiming the two were engaged went viral on Twitter. According to social media users, a tipster revealed the Canadian crooner, 22, supposedly proposed to the “Havana” songstress, 23, and they’re planning to “announce in the coming days.”

Fans immediately took to Twitter and reacted to the news, wondering if marriage is really in the couple’s future.

“Did I wake up to the timeline telling me Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got engaged??!?!?!?!?!??!? Bruh,” one enthusiastic social media user wrote. Another added, “Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have gotten engaged?! I’m not surprised, I listened to his album.”

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Neither Shawn nor Camila have yet to comment on the current engagement rumors, but in the past, the “In My Blood” singer has talked about proposing to his other half.

“Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020 when asked if he talks to Camila about an engagement. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2015 after releasing their collaboration “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” At the time, they were nothing more than friends, but went public with their relationship in July 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

“She was always there to look out for me as a human being,” Shawn gushed about Camila during his November 2020 Netflix documentary In Wonder. “She’s got my back and I think that’s what your partner’s for.”