Cuties! Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes had a fun-filled day at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The “Havana” artist, 24, and the “Stitches” singer, 22, sweetly held hands while walking around the amusement park on Sunday, June 20. Camila went for a casual look in sweatpants, Nike sneakers and a cute green crop top. As for Shawn, he wore a John Mayer T-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

The pair’s outing comes less than a month after Shawn and Camila were photographed on a beach date in Miami. The pictures of Camila wearing a blue tie-dye bikini quickly went viral. Many fans praised the former Fifth Harmony member all over social media for her “natural” look. “Thank u [sic] for the love yesterday and today. I love y’all,” Camila wrote via Instagram Stories at the time, seemingly responding to the buzz.

Over the years, the Cuban native has been vocal against photo editing and body-shaming. “Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!” Camila wrote via Instagram after seeing a negative headline about herself.

“But then, I was like … of course, there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real. I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media,” she continued, referring to her 14-year-old sister, Sofia.

“They’re constantly seeing Photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm?!!! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL,” Camila concluded. “We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bulls–t today!”

