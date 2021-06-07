Sending love! Camila Cabello thanked fans for the support after photos of the singer wearing a blue bikini on the beach in Miami with boyfriend Shawn Mendes went viral.

“Thank u [sic] for the love yesterday and today. I love y’all,” the “Havana” singer, 24, wrote on June 4, via Instagram Stories.

MEGA

Although she didn’t specifically say she was talking about the latest bikini photos, which were taken on June 2, the “Señorita” songstress was trending over the weekend as fans took to Twitter to gush over how amazing she looked.

“Camila Cabello is beautiful. That’s the tweet,” one person wrote. Camila Cabello is beautiful. Her body is PERFECT THE WAY IT IS. Period,” someone else echoed.

The Cuban beauty seemed relatively unbothered by the buzz her beach photos created and posted a series of selfies via Instagram showing off her cute hairstyle with two braids.

MEGA

She and Shawn, 22, seem stronger than ever these days. The “Stitches” musician shared photos from his latest cover on Wonderland magazine to which Camila commented, “I say das [sic] my baby and I’m proud.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer is not shy when it comes to calling out body-shamers. In August 2019, Camila slammed “fake” and “edited” photos that are warping young peoples’ minds after she saw an offensive headline about herself.

“Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!” the “Liar” singer wrote at the time. “But then I was like … of course, there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media,” she continued, referencing her sister, Sofia, who is 10 years younger.

“They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm?!!! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body,” Camila wrote. “Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into bulls–t today!”