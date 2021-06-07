Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Flirt After Bikini-Clad Miami Outing

After pouring on the PDA in a sizzling Miami Beach outing where Camila Cabello donned a tiny bikini, she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes are showing fans how crazy they are about each other by getting flirty in new Instagram photos.

Camila, 24, shared a series of selfies on Sunday, June 6, showing off how she’d braided her brunette locks that framed her face. The “Never Be the Same” singer gave several sultry looks to the camera in the snaps, and Shawn, 22, went wild for it.

The “Mercy” singer commented with two emojis, including a smiling face with heart eyes, and flame so that he could tell Camila how hot she looked. Shawmila’s fans loved his flirtation, with his comment garnering over 15,600 likes at the time of publication.

Camila then got frisky with one of Shawn’s Instagram posts later the same day. He shared a photo sitting on a bench outside of a New York store. The Toronto native has his long-sleeved blue shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest that caused the garment to loosely hang over his shoulders.

Shawn paired it with trim-fitting white jeans with high ankles, which showed off his 1970’s style tube socks and sneakers. Camila gushed in the caption, “Oh dang the fit!” about how Shawn’s overall look was so darn stylish on him.

The pair’s Instagram flirtations came five days after they were photographed in Miami during a trip to the beach on Wednesday, June 2. The pair cuddled together in the water, as Shawn showed off his buff, shirtless body in a pair of black swim trunks.

Camila set pulses racing in a tie-dyed blue bikini. It showed off the “Havana” singer’s curves, and fans praised her for having a “real” woman’s body.

Shawn and Camila are coming up on their two-year anniversary as a couple. The pair revealed their romance over the 2019 Fourth of July weekend while staying in Los Angeles. It was a big step for the young singers after years of friendship.

The two played it coy at first, holding hands and having romantic dinners together, but not admitting anything more about their relationship status. Shawn — who was on tour at the time — would dodge questions about whether Camila was his girlfriend.

Shawn revealed in December 2020 that he was in love with Camila for five years before acting on his emotions. “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence,” he told Access Hollywood.

Camila had just ended a one-year relationship with dating expert Matthew Hussey a month prior to when she and Shawn first were spotted getting cuddly at a Malibu Fourth of July 2019 pool party.

He added, “I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!” All that patience paid off, as the couple is still going strong two years later.