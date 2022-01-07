Wait a minute … are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes back together? The exes were spotted together in Miami on Thursday, January 6.

The Cinderella actress, 24, and the “Summer of Love” artist, 23, strolled side by side while walking their Golden Retriever, Tarzan, in a photo obtained by Daily Mail.

Shawn and Camila’s unexpected outing comes less than two months after the A-list pair announced their split. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the former Fifth Harmony singer wrote via Instagram Stories on November 17, 2021.

Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” Camila assured. “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Although the former flames, who began dating in July 2019, were one of young Hollywood’s cutest couples, their breakup had been “brewing” for nearly a year, a source previously revealed to Life & Style.

“Shawn and Camila were drifting apart. The lockdown actually helped them hang on much longer than they would have,” the insider added, referring to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It wasn’t anything specific, like another person involved. They basically just grew apart in the romance department. It was a difficult decision to split, but it was necessary,” the source said. “In the end, they both wanted other experiences.”

After calling it quits, Shawn admitted he isn’t feeling his best.

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on,” the “Stitches” singer explained during a December 2021 Instagram video.

Shawn went on to detail how his latest single, “It’ll Be Okay,” has helped him and his fans alike. “I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the times when I’m writing songs, I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it,” he said.

“I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song, and there lies honestly in it,” Shawn continued. “I just feel so proud of that song and I’m so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it.”

For Camila’s part, she’s been active on social media sharing relaxed selfies from the beach and spending time with her family.