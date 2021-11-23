Have ~Mercy~! Shawn Mendes’ sexiest shirtless photos seem to always send fans into a tizzy. Whether he’s on the beach or red carpet, the singer isn’t afraid to show off his toned abs.

Although the Canadian musician has one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood, he previously admitted that working out turned into an unhealthy habit.

He explained to British GQ in 2020 that the “expectation to be hot” and the pressures of being the “pinnacle of fitness” began to weigh on him. The “Never Be Alone” musician even began to believe that if he wasn’t physically fit, he would lose fans.

“Some days I would have three hours of sleep [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out,” the “In My Blood” singer said. However, the guitarist now knows that an “extra few hours of sleep” can be a “better choice” sometimes.

The “Summer of Love” singer revealed that ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello’s confidence helped him overcome his body image issues.

“[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” the “Stitches” singer gushed at the time. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.” The couple ultimately announced their split on November 17 after two years together.

That being said, Shawn is very candid about all the ups and downs in his life. He opened up about how his “anxiety” affected the making of his fourth album, Wonder.

“I had a moment at the end of January when my body would not allow me to sing,” Shawn told The Guardian. “I physically couldn’t sing because of my anxiety to have a successful album. The fear strangled me and literally stopped me being able to sing. It was a month before I felt like I was taking the first step. I really fell down.”

Although he had been successfully playing music in front of large audiences since he was 15 years old, the success became “stressful” for the young musician.

“All of that praise and all that success was turning into a big monster that was eating my self-confidence because, if anybody said they didn’t like my music, all of a sudden I felt I was worth nothing,” Shawn noted. “And that’s what happens when you connect who you are with what you do.”

Needless to say, the “Señorita” artist understands that making music to please everyone is an uphill battle. “That’s the problem,” he added. “That’s where you go into a complete meltdown, when you try to make something that’s impossible to make: something that the whole world likes.”

