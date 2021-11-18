There’s nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from making the big bucks! The “Mercy” artist has a net worth that soars higher than a few fellow musicians, including now-ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, whose net worth is $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Shawn’s net worth is reportedly $40 million, standing nearly three times higher than hers.

Keep reading to see how Shawn makes his money.

Shawn Mendes Was Recognized on Vine

Born in Pickering, Ontario, Canada, the “Wonder” singer got his start playing guitar by watching YouTube tutorials in 2012 when he was just 14. Afterward, he began posting his own covers on a YouTube channel, including “Say Something” by Great Big World and “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic.

Shawn attracted more viewers upon releasing a cover of Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me” on the social video app Vine. The young singer became the third most followed musician on the app.

In April 2014, the budding artist won Ryan Seacrest’s “Best Cover Song” and subsequently signed with Island Records the next month.

His first studio album “Handwritten” came out in April 2015 and was later certified platinum after reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The single “Stitches” became one of his most successful releases throughout his career.

As the “Treat You Better” artist grew in notoriety, he collaborated with Camila for their first single together “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 when the two were just friends. By 2019, the two began dating after releasing the highly successful duet “Señorita,” which was Shawn’s first song that reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

It was during this period when Shawn earned the most money, raking in $55 million from his 2019 tour, which overall totaled $90 million.

Shawn Mendes Has Appeared in Film

Once his music career gained enough traction, Shawn landed a minor role of Macallan in the third season of The CW’s The 100. He played the character in the episode “Wanheda: Part 1.”

Shawn later starred in a documentary part of YouTube’s Artist Spotlight series.

As he gained further accolades in his career, Shawn performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live twice in 2016 and again in 2019.

Shawn Mendes Was a Model

By June 2017, the artist ventured into modeling for Emporio Armani’s runway show in Milan, Italy. After that, Shawn became its ambassador for the 2018-2019 watch collection.

Shawn also participated in brand endorsement deals, such as for Calvin Klein, SmileDirectClub and the Roots Canada brand.