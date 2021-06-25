Since getting her start on The X-Factor in 2012, Camila Cabello has become one of the most popular artists in young Hollywood — and her impressive net worth proves it! The “Havana” singer is worth an estimated $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Camila Cabello was in Fifth Harmony:

Camila was a member of Fifth Harmony alongside Normani, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui from 2012 to 2016. During her time with the girl group, Fifth Harmony released Better Together, Reflection and 7/27.

After collaborating with her now-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in 2015, Camila claimed tensions began to form within Fifth Harmony. “I was just curious, and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free,” she recalled during a 2018 interview with The New York Times. “I just wanted to do that, and it did not work.”

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time, if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no,” Camila added. Fifth Harmony went on to release a self-titled album the year after Camila left the group.

Moreover, the remaining members performed at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year and threw some not-so-subtle shade Camila’s way by showing a silhouette of a fifth member being removed from the stage. “It definitely hurt my feelings,” the Cuba native admitted. “I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it … especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?’”

Camila Cabello is a successful solo artist:

To date, Camila has two solo studio albums under her belt: Camila in 2018 and Romance in 2019. Additionally, she’s released a number of chart-topping singles with fellow popular artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, DaBaby and of course, her beau, Shawn.