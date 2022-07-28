All good now? Camila Cabello reflected on her time with Fifth Harmony in honor of the band’s 10-year anniversary following their past drama.

“[Ten] years since this f—kin’ wild ride,” the “Bam Bam” artist, 25, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 28, alongside an old photo of the women standing in front of the judges on The X Factor. “Crazy to think when this picture was taken, we barely knew each other, and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever.”

In the picture, the five artists, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila, all stood side by side holding hands.

“I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the ‘pinch me I’m dreaming moments,’” the Cuban-American singer added. “Pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx [sic].”

Camila ended her tribute by writing, “Much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony, and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way.”

Her post comes as a surprise to some fans who recall the feud she and the girl group were in after Camila left the band in 2016 to pursue a solo career.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After competing on the hit Fox reality series, the “Worth It” artists finished in third place in December 2012 and released their debut EP, Better Together, almost one year later. By the end of 2016, fans learned that Camila was leaving the band after they released a statement via Twitter.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the four remaining members wrote in December of that year. “That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us.”

Upon reading the note, Camila penned her own, denying the claim that her former bandmates were informed by her reps of her departure.

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” the “Havana” crooner wrote via Twitter. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way. As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group.”

However, the Fifth Harmony women weren’t having it, and they wrote a second statement in response to Camila’s.

“Over the past several months, we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila,” the “Work From Home” singers alleged in a separate tweet at the time. “We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time … In-mid November, we were informed via her manager that Camila was leaving the group. We were truly hurt.”

The following summer, Ally, 29, Normani, 26, Lauren, 26, and Dinah, 25, took the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, choosing a fifth girl to be thrown offstage at the beginning of their performance, seemingly as a reference to Camila’s exit.

The “Crying in the Club” artist later reacted to the performance in an interview with the New York Times in January 2018.

“It definitely hurt my feelings,” Camila said at the time. “I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point, I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?’”

Nevertheless, Camila assured that she and the others were “supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff” in an April 2022 interview with Reuters. “I’m like in a in a really good place with them.”