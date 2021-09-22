Endless summer! Camila Cabello loves flaunting her curves in cute bikinis and swimsuits, and needless to say, she looks incredible while doing it.

Not only does the Cinderella actress heat up the beach at her home in Miami, Florida, but she’s also a huge advocate for body positivity. The “Havaña” singer has spoken out about being against “Photoshopped and edited” images.

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bullsh–t today!!!! Not today, Satan. And I hope you don’t either,” the “Worth It” singer wrote via Instagram in August 2019.

Camila admitted the “saddest part” is that young people are “seeking a perfection that’s not real” because of unattainable beauty standards. The former Fifth Harmony singer specifically mentioned her teenage sister, Sofia, and others her age who are “growing up on social media.”

“Everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin, and suddenly, they think that’s the norm?! It isn’t. It’s fake,” the “My Oh My” singer added.

Her outlook on life has even had a positive effect on her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

“[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” the “Stitches” singer gushed to British GQ in 2020. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

All in all, Camila loves the skin she’s in. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby,” the “Never Be the Same” singer said on TikTok. She ended the video by singing En Vogue’s “Give Him Something He Can Feel” lyrics while running her hand up her stomach.

However, she’s not afraid to clap back at rude comments or body-shaming. She took to TikTok to talk about getting photographed while working out in a Miami park in July 2021.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” the “Señorita” singer said at the time while panning the camera down to show her black sports bra and grey workout leggings.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued before making several silly facial expressions. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

Preach it, girl! Keep scrolling to see Camila’s bikini photos.