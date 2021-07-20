Positive vibes only! Camila Cabello’s quotes about body acceptance are inspiring.

The “Señorita” singer has not only spoken out on her own behalf but also to help her fans and followers. In August 2019, she wrote a lengthy message expressing her concern for “young girls growing up in an airbrushed world” while talking about people altering their appearance.

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot … and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people ‘body shaming me,’” the “Havana” artist wrote via Instagram Stories.

“Honestly, first thing, I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like. Oh no, my cellulite! Oh no, I didn’t suck in my stomach!” Camila continued. “Of course, there are bad pictures. Of course, there are bad angles. My body is not made of f—king rock or all muscle.”

However, the Cuban native confessed the “saddest part” is that young people are “seeking a perfection that’s not real.” Camila specifically mentioned her teenage sister, Sofia, and others her age who are “growing up on social media.”

“They’re constantly seeing Photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s the reality,” the former Fifth Harmony singer added in her message. “Everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin, and suddenly, they think that’s the norm?! It isn’t. It’s fake.”

The “Worth It” singer slammed the “completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body,” adding, “I won’t buy into the bulls—t today!!! Not today, satan, and I hope you don’t either.”

That’s not the only time Camila publicly addressed her physical appearance. She took to TikTok to talk about getting photographed while exercising in a Miami park in July 2021.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” the Cinderella actress explained while panning the camera down to show her black sports bra and grey workout leggings.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued before making several silly facial expressions. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

