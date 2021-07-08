We see you, Camila Cabello! The “Havana” singer was photographed rocking a matching sports bra and leggings while hiking in Los Angeles with mom Sinuhe Estrabao on Wednesday, July 7.

Camila, 24, paired her form-fitting workout set with some Nike sneakers and a black sweater tied around her waist, per pictures obtained by Daily Mail. The former Fifth Harmony member also accessorized a bit with dainty gold hoops, chains, a bracelet and a pink butterfly-shaped beret in her low ponytail.

Camila’s outing comes less than a week after she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes celebrated their two-year anniversary. Of course, the “Stitches” artist, 22, and the Cuba native made it a point to give each other sweet shout-outs on social media.

Courtesy of Shawn Mendes/Instagram

“Happy anniversary, Kuko. Here’s to more joy, more friendship and more love,” Camila wrote via Instagram, along with sharing several PDA-packed snapshots of her and Shawn. For his part, the Canada native posted a kissing selfie with Camila and wrote, “Happy two years, my baby.”

Shawn recently opened up about his relationship with Camila, admitting things between them aren’t always perfect. “I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I got so defensive,” the former Vine star recalled during an interview on the “Man Enough” podcast in late June.

“I was like, ‘I wasn’t raising my voice at you!’ And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.’ I’m so terrified of being evil. I’m so scared to be bad,” Shawn added. In the end, the A-list couple, who met in 2014 and began dating in 2019, were able to resolve their issue.

“I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me,” Shawn said. “And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I’m really sorry.'”

Despite any growing pains, the “Treat You Better” crooner assured Camila recognizes his “ability to be honest” as his “greatest strength.”