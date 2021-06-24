Camila Cabello Flaunts Her Curves in All-Black Workout Gear While Grabbing Lunch with Her Mom in L.A.

We see you, Camila Cabello! The “Havana” singer showed off her killer curves while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles with her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, on Wednesday, June 23.

Camila, 24, rocked all-black workout gear, including a crop top, form-fitting biker shorts and sneakers. The former Fifth Harmony member’s mother-daughter outing comes less than a month after Camila and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were photographed having a fun-filled beach date in Miami.

The Cuba native looked fabulous in a blue tie-dye bikini and as a result, the photos of Camila and Shawn quickly went viral. Many fans praised the X Factor alum for her “natural” appearance. Days later, Camila seemingly responded to the buzz on social media. “Thank u [sic] for the love yesterday and today. I love y’all,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

Over the years, Camila has been a big advocate for body positivity, namely when it comes to photo editing. In August 2019, she shared a powerful message after coming across a negative headline about herself. “Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, ‘Oh no! My Cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!” Camila shared on Instagram at the time.

“But then, I was like … of course, there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f–king rock, or all muscle, for that matter. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking perfection that’s not real,” she continued.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They’re constantly seeing Photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm?! It isn’t. It’s fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL,” the Grammy Award winner concluded, referring to her 14-yer-old sister, Sofia. “We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bullsh–t today!!!! Not today, Satan. And I hope you don’t either.”

