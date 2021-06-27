Camila Cabello’s Dating History Proves She Is Into Musicians — See Her Boyfriends Past and Present

She’s into singers! Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello has a thing for crooners — and we don’t blame her. The songstress is currently dating Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes, but her roster includes several other men in the music industry.

Shawn and Camila first sparked romance rumors in July 2019, when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Miami and New York City. Less than a month later, the “Stitches” singer confirmed that he and the “Havana” artist were in a relationship. Since going public, the “Señorita” singers have been spotted on cute dates, casual strolls through their neighborhood in Los Angeles and locking lips by the pool or at the beach.

The pop star opened up about what she has learned from their love in November 2020. “When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you,” Camila wrote via Instagram at the time. “I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly.”

Camila added, “But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness. To be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday.”

The happy couple quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — and living together through the uncertain time made their relationship even stronger. “Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are,” an insider told In Touch in August 2020. “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much.”

The Cuba native has also previously been linked to other musicians including ex-boyfriends Austin Mahone and Matthew Hussey, a life coach. Previously, there have been rumors that the starlet coupled up with both One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson and Nick Jonas but they remain unconfirmed.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Camila’s full dating history and all her boyfriends, past and present.