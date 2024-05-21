Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Lost Her Virginity at Age 20

Camila Cabello waited until she was 20 and in her first serious relationship before losing her virginity, the “Havana” singer shared during a Monday, May 20, appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The “My Oh My” songstress first met dating expert Matthew Hussey when they both appeared on the Today show in 2018, and she was already a fan. “I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before,” Camila, 27, explained.

After approaching Matthew, 36, and telling him, “Oh my God. I’m such a big fan,” Camila said, “We went to dinner that night and that was my first relationship. It was late for my first relationship. I was 20.”

The Miami, Florida, native revealed that prior to meeting Matthew, “I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a boyfriend,” adding, “There was, like, literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely,” that were in her repertoire.

Dax, 49, asked Camila if she had been having sex at any point prior to her relationship with Matthew. She replied, “No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

“He was a really great person,” the “Worth It” singer said of the “Love Life” podcaster. “It was like the perfect first relationship. It really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too.”

Getty Images

She added, “It was like, oh my God, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”

Camila first publicly revealed their romance and named Matthew in a November 2018 interview with Marie Claire. The couple were initially photographed frolicking on the beach in Mexico in February of that year.

“It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now,’” she said about keeping their relationship on the down-low.

“He’s so similar to me,” she gushed. “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Camila and Matthew made their public debut at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party. The pair called it quits after more than a year of dating in June 2019.

Weeks later, Camila was photographed holding hands with singer Shawn Mendes at a Malibu pool party over the 4th of July weekend, as their friendship blossomed into romance. She later confirmed that their relationship began at that time.

Shawn, 25, and Camila were together for more than two years. They shared news of their split via a joint announcement in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve [decided] to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Love, Camila and Shawn.