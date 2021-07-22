Celebrities like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Kim Kardashian have always been open when it comes to discussing their personal lives, and sex is no exception. It turns out, they were younger than 16 when they lost their virginity.

Reality stars aren’t the only ones spilling the tea on when they took the big step. Actor Mario Lopez was just 12 years old when he lost his virginity, which he revealed in his memoir Just Between Us. The Extra host even said that sex was his “drug of choice” throughout his adolescent and young adult life.

“I know I made my share of mistakes, and sometimes big ones,” he wrote. “I had to learn all my lessons the hard way … I started having sex so young. The day before my 13th birthday. Now that I’m a dad, I look back and I think, ‘Oh my God!’ But you’ve got to understand, when you’re growing up in the hood, everybody grows up fast.”

The actor even revealed that he got a girl pregnant when he was a teenager, but she decided to terminate the pregnancy. “I could have a kid who is 25 years old … That’s unbelievable,” he divulged.

Khloé Kardashian reflected on losing her virginity to a “mean” older guy when she was 15.

“It’s not funny to lose your virginity! It’s weird and you’re scared and it hurts and you don’t know what will happen,” she wrote on her now-defunct website. “I was 15, and he was an older guy, who wasn’t a virgin. I don’t really remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with.”

She continued dating the guy until he dumped her two years later. “He lived in L.A. but his mom lived in Atlanta, so on Valentine’s Day, he told me he was going back home to Atlanta and just left and never came back,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained.

“Later on, he called me and asked me to fly out there to meet him. My dad warned me not to go, but I did. The guy NEVER picked me up from the airport! He never showed! I got a voicemail from him and he said, ‘I’m sorry. I can’t do this,'” she continued. “I was 17, in Atlanta, with no money or credit cards. My sisters told my dad and he got me a little hotel room and I took a flight back the next morning. My dad and I never ever talked about it again. He knew how heartbroken and embarrassed I was, and I’m so thankful that he never said, ‘I told you so.’”

