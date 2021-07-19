Summer days! Camila Cabello was spotted rocking a cute, flowy sundress while out and about with boyfriend Shawn Mendes on Sunday, July 18.

Unfortunately, the A-list couple, who began dating in September 2019, ran into some car trouble during their daytime date. The “Havana” singer, 24, and the “Stitches” artist, 22, were photographed locked out of their black Mercedes Benz. Thankfully, it didn’t take long before Shawn and Camila found the keys and drove off into the sunset!

Hours earlier, the former Fifth Harmony member and the Canada native went on a casual stroll in Beverly Hills, along with Camila’s mom, Sinuhe Estrabao. In recent months, Camila has been seen working out quite a bit.

However, her focus on health and fitness has little to do with her appearance! “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” Camila detailed during a Friday, July 16, TikTok post.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season,” she continued. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

To wrap up her important message, the Cuba native sang the En Vogue lyrics, “Giving him something he can feel,” while running her hand up her stomach. Of course, that was hardly the first time Camila spoke out about body positivity. In fact, her promotion of self-love has inspired Shawn greatly!

“[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s and it really changed my view of mine,” the former Vine star said in a November 2020 interview with British GQ. “It really changed my life.”

