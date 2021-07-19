Fit couple alert! Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were spotted packing on the PDA during a stroll in Beverly Hills on Sunday, July 18.

The “Havana” singer, 24, flaunted her curves in a black sports bra and leggings, while the “Stitches” artist, 22, looked toned in a black tank top and shorts, per photos obtained by Daily Mail. Camila and Shawn, who went public with their relationship in September 2019, accessorized their matching workout gear with trendy sunglasses, which Shawn showed off in a cute Boomerang via Instagram.

Courtesy of Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Camila’s outing with Shawn comes just two days after the former Fifth Harmony member took to TikTok to share a powerful message about body positivity. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she began the Friday, July 16, clip.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season,” Camila continued. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

To conclude her post, the Cuba native sang the En Vogue lyrics, “Giving him something he can feel,” while running her hand up her stomach.

Camila’s promotion of self-love isn’t just important to her fans, it’s important to Shawn, too. “[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s and it really changed my view of mine,” the Canada native told British GQ in a November 2020 interview. “It really changed my life.”

With Camila’s support, Shawn was able to learn to embrace the skin he’s in. “You are not your body. You are not your voice. You are not your songs,” he mused. “You are you and people love you because of you.”