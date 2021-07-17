If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Camila Cabello was spotted rocking a sports bra and leggings after enjoying an outdoor workout with her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, in Los Angeles on Friday, July 16.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 24-year-old showed off her cute curves with her tummy on display as she and her parent walked through a local park. The former Fifth Harmony member was also spotted running laps by herself in the park.

Following the outing, the “Havana” singer — who has been dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes since July 2019 — took to TikTok to share something she reflected on while working out in her athleisure look that day. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” Camila told fans and followers while panning the camera down to show her black sports bra and grey workout leggings.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she explained before making several silly facial expressions. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

The “My Oh My” artist continued, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.” Before closing out her TikTok, Camila sang the En Vogue lyrics, “Giving him something he can feel,” while running her hand up her stomach.

The Cuban native has always been open about body image. In August 2019, Camila slammed the concept of editing photos after seeing a headline about her body. “Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach!” she wrote at the time. “But then I was like … of course, there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f—king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking a perfection that’s not real.”

