Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Curves While Rocking a String Bikini

We see you, Camila Cabello! The “Havana” singer showed off her killer curves while rocking a string bikini.

Camila, 24, shared a sexy selfie via Instagram on Sunday, August 1. In the photo, the former Fifth Harmony member wore a color two-piece and posed with her left hand on her head.

Unsurprisingly, Camila’s followers were quick to praise her! “Your confidence makes me love me and my body more. Thank you!” one user commented. “Yes, Camila! Come through with your natural beauty,” added another.

Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram

In recent months, the Cuba native has been incredibly vocal about self-love and body positivity. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy — and I am wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” Camila explained via TikTok in July after photos of her out and about in Los Angeles went viral.

“I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season,” she continued. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

To conclude the empowering clip, Camila sang the En Vogue lyrics, “Giving him something he can feel,” while running her hand up her stomach.

In addition to inspiring her fans, Camila’s outlook has impacted boyfriend Shawn Mendes. “[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” the “Stitches” singer, 22, told British GQ in November 2020. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

Shawn and Camila first met in July 2014 while touring with Austin Mahomes. After years of dating speculation, the A-list lovebirds finally confirmed their romance in September 2019 — and have been going strong ever since! “Happy Anniversary, Kuko,” Camila captioned a post celebrating the pair’s two-year anniversary on July 3. “Here’s to more joy, more friendship and more love.”