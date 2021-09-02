OK, Camila Cabello, we see you! The “Havana” artist showed off her ~assets~ in a thong bikini and sheer pants while reuniting with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila, 24, was all smiles as the “Stitches” singer, 23, arrived in a black SUV in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, September 1. The Fifth Harmony alum walked over to Shawn to give him a sweet hug, in photos obtained by Hollywood Life. Of course, the former Vine star looked elated to see his love!

Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram

Camila and Shawn, who went public with their romance in July 2019, have been busy promoting their booming careers. Camila is starring as Cinderella in the upcoming Prime Video adaptation, while Shawn recently dropped a new single appropriately titled “Summer of Love.”

Despite their chaotic schedules, the A-list pair, affectionally referred to as “Shamila” by fans, is going strong! However, they aren’t headed down the aisle just yet. After sparking major engagement rumors in an August TikTok video, Camila was quick to shut down the speculation.

“No, guys! He has not, and I am not engaged,” the X Factor personality explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days later. “I just, I swear to God I don’t know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put [a ring] on my ring finger.”

Even if Shawn hasn’t popped the question just yet, the Canada native has certainly thought about it. “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn explained to Entertainment Tonight in December 2020.

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old,” he added. “I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”