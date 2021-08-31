Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo! Camila Cabello looked stunning at the premiere of Cinderella in Los Angeles on Monday, August 30.

The “Havana” artist, 24, who plays the beloved princess in the upcoming Prime Video film, wore a sheer, crystal floral embroidered silk gown by Oscar de la Renta. The ornate garment comes with a hefty $8,990 price tag. Camila paired the look with thigh-high boots by Casadei worth $1,325, according to @camc.closet on Instagram.

Of course, no princess’ outfit is complete without jewelry. The former Fifth Harmony member rocked white gold and diamond earrings, as well as two white gold and diamond rings by Kavant & Sharart.

Cinderella is set to hit Prime Video on Friday, September 3. The Disney remake stars Camila as Cinderella; Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert; Billy Porter as Fab G; Idina Menzel as Vivian; Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan; Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice and more.

“It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go.’” Camila told Variety in August 2019 of her decision to take on the role. “I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also, a little bit terrifying.”

Camila’s part in Cinderella marks her first-ever acting role. “For my first acting classes, I was, like, ‘What the f–k am I doing here? This is so scary.’ But my acting coach, Anthony Meindl, taught me it’s all about the act of surrender and ‘the art of listening,’ as opposed to being in your head. That’s the only technique he has for acting, as simple as it is,” the “Shameless” singer, who is dating Shawn Mendes, recalled.

“Literally just listen and let your body react … let it do the work for you. Feelings are so layered. I’m angry; I’m disappointed; I’m scared; so, there’s no way that you can really act that. My big problem is being in my head a lot, overanalyzing and overthinking, to the point where it sucks the joy out of things that are joyous,” Camila added, noting acting has made her “more open and more vulnerable” in the music studio.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Camila Cabello at the Cinderella movie premiere.